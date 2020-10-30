Council takes step forward towards Motel 6 conversion project

–The Paso Robles City Council held a special meeting Thursday night to consider a proposal to open the door for the acquisition and conversion of the Motel 6 on Black Oak Drive into a homeless shelter.

The council voted unanimously to move forward. Last night’s action reallocates $1.5 million dollars from the Homeless Emergency Aid Program (HEAP) to the Housing Authority of San Luis Obispo (HASLO) and People Self-Help Housing to pay for converting Motel 6 to affordable housing and housing for homeless people. Ultimately, the property will be managed by three agencies. The Housing Authority of San Luis Obispo and People’s Self-Help Housing will manage the units operating as affordable housing. The El Camino Housing Organization (ECHO) will manage the units designated for the homeless.

Wendy Lewis of ECHO said the property may be renamed “First Step” instead of the “Paso Robles Homeless Shelter.” Stacy Jacob of Travel Paso said calling the former Motel 6 “The Paso Robles Homeless Shelter” would not be well-received by hoteliers operating in the vicinity of Black Oak Drive, where Motel 6 is located. Thursday night’s action moves the project closer to receiving a $15 million dollar state grant which will pay for the purchase and conversion of the property.

Before the action was approved unanimously by the Paso Robles City Council, several local residents called into the virtual meeting to voice their opposition. Several chastised the city for moving so quickly on the project.

Councilman Fred Strong said it was not the city that was moving quickly, but the State of California which was pushing the development of new properties to serve the homeless.

Ultimately Steve Gregory made the motion to reallocate the $1.5 million from HEAP. The council unanimously approved it. That action by the council facilitates the $15 million state grant to HASLO to purchase the property and begin the conversion.

