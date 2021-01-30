Council to discuss 10-year financial forecast, changes to sewer rates



–At its regular meeting on Feb. 2, the Paso Robles City Council will be considering potential changes to sewer rates and look at a 10-year financial forecast, among other items. Should the council decide to move forward, notifications to customers would begin at least 45-days prior to any public hearing, as required by Prop. 218.

The council will also hear a report on the city’s current financial situation, including the projected revenues and expenditures, over a 10-year horizon. It is meant to help council and staff prioritize programs and spending in the next budget cycle while reinforcing the council’s commitment to long-term fiscal sustainability prior to the visioning and goal setting session on Feb. 20.

Click here to see the full meeting agenda and staff reports.

Council meetings will be held by teleconference only until further notice. Rather than attending in person, residents should call (805) 865-7276 to provide public comment via phone (the phone line will open just prior to the start of the regular meeting at 6:30 p.m.) or written public comments can be submitted via email to cityclerk@prcity.com prior to noon on the day of the council meeting to be posted as an addendum to the agenda. If submitting written comments in advance of the meeting, please note the agenda item by number or name.

Both Paso Robles City Council and Planning Commission meetings are streamed live and available for play later on the city’s YouTube channel. During the meeting, you can also tune in to KPRL 1230AM to listen to the meeting on the radio.

