Council to discuss actions to further reduce, prioritize operating costs

–At their Sept. 15 meeting, the Paso Robles City Council will be discussing actions to take to further reduce, prioritize operating costs.

Measure J-20, if approved, would generate approximately $10M per year. The City Council passed Resolution #20-117 specifying that the priorities for those additional revenues will be police, fire, and streets. However, Measure J-20 may not pass. Given that possibility, key questions some residents are now asking include, “Given the identified needs, what will happen if the majority of voters don’t vote to approve Measure J-20?”, and “How then will the City adjust its budget?” The agenda item looks at both a “plan A” and “plan B” for these outcomes. Click here for more information about this agenda item.

Paso Robles City Council and Planning Commission Meetings are streamed live and available for play later on YouTube. During the meeting, you can tune in to KPRL 1230AM to listen to the meeting on the radio.

The call-in number to provide public comment via phone during live meetings is 805-865-PASO (7276). Submit written public comments via email to cityclerk@prcity.com (City Council meetings) or planning@prcity.com (Planning Commission or DRC meetings) prior to meeting start time (please provide the agenda item number you are commenting on).

