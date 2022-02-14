Council to discuss budget for next two years at meeting Tuesday

General revenues have rebounded to near or above pre-pandemic levels, according to report

– The Paso Robles City Council will discuss the upcoming budget for fiscal years 2022/23 and 2023/34 at their upcoming council meeting on Tuesday, Feb. 15. Notwithstanding the initial negative fiscal impacts of the coronavirus pandemic, general revenues have rebounded to near or above pre-pandemic levels, according to the agenda item report.

There are several key dates and actions that will be necessary to compile, present, discuss and adopt the budget by June 30, 2022. During this process, the council will receive public and staff input on priorities for the upcoming budget cycle.

Click here to view the full agenda for Tuesday.

The city has returned to hybrid public meetings pursuant to AB 361, which allows for a deviation from the teleconference rules required by the Ralph M. Brown Act. Residents now have the option to attend the meeting in person or to participate remotely.

For those attending in person, the council chamber will be at limited capacity to allow for compliance with the social distancing recommendations of the state and county health departments. Masks will be required for all individuals in the council chamber. If maximum capacity is met in council chamber, additional attendees will be asked to participate in the meeting via the remote options listed below.

To participate remotely, residents can listen to the meeting live on the radio at 1230AM or livestream the meeting at www.prcity.com/youtube, and call (805) 865-7276 to provide public comment via phone. The phone line will open just prior to the start of the meeting and remain open throughout the meeting to ensure the opportunity to comment on each item heard by the council. Written public comments can be submitted via email to cityclerk@prcity.com prior to noon on the day of the council meeting to be posted as an addendum to the agenda. If submitting written comments in advance of the meeting, please note the agenda item by number or name.

City council meetings will be live-streamed during the meeting and also available to play later on YouTube by accessing the following link: www.prcity.com/youtube.

Share this post!

email

Advertisement

Related