Council to discuss business recovery, future budget

–The Paso Robles City Council will discuss COVID-19-related business recovery efforts and the 2021 budget, among other items, at their regular meeting tonight, Tuesday, Dec. 15.

The closed session meeting will begin at 5:30 p.m., and the open session will begin at 6:30.

Click here to see the council agenda.

Council meetings will be held by teleconference only until further notice. Rather than attending in person, residents should call (805) 865-7276 to provide public comment via phone (the phone line will open just prior to the start of the regular meeting at 6:30 p.m.) or written public comments can be submitted via email to cityclerk@prcity.com prior to noon on the day of the council meeting to be posted as an addendum to the agenda. If submitting written comments in advance of the meeting, please note the agenda item by number or name.

Council meetings will be live-streamed and available to play later on YouTube by accessing the following link: www.prcity.com/youtube.

