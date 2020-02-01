Council to discuss City Hall/Library and Union Road space planning

–At their upcoming meeting, Paso Robles City Council will discuss City Hall/Library and Union Road Space Planning, among other items.

According to the agenda item, the council will vote whether to authorize the City Manager to execute a professional services agreement with RRM Design Group for City Facilities Space Planning, including the optional east-side municipal services center location, for an amount not to exceed $160,670 with the understanding that the City Manager will negotiate a reduced price that still accomplishes the necessary scope of work for the project.

On March 6, 2018, the city adopted the Library Facilities Master Plan, which addresses the growing needs of the library and calls for expansion of the Library into portions of the second floor of the building. As it was not part of the scope of work at the time, the Library Master Plan did not consider current or future City Hall facility needs.

City administrative offices are presently split between the second floor of the City Hall/ Library Building and the leased Annex Building on Pine Street, in addition to off-site operations facilities such as the Public Safety Center, Wastewater Treatment Plant, water and streets yard, fleet/corporation yard, etc.

On October 1, 2019, Council authorized the purchase of 8.5 acres of real property located at 2930 Union Road, and the city closed escrow in the property on December 20, 2019. The site is a desirable location for a fire station, a back-up emergency operations center, a Police substation, the city’s corporation yard, and other core city services. For more about this agenda item, click here.

Meetings take place at the council chambers, located at 1000 Spring Street with open session starting at 6:30 p.m. Every meeting allows time for comments from the public.

