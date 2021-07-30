Paso Robles City Council to discuss spaceport pre-application for airport

Residents have the option to attend in-person or participate remotely

–The Paso Robles City Council will discuss a pre-application for a Federal Aviation Administration Spaceport License, in conjunction with Vandenberg Space Force Base, with the Paso Robles Airport Committee, and will receive a presentation from the housing coalition at it’s Tuesday, Aug. 3 meeting. The council will also have a public hearing regarding the proposed redistricting maps, among other items.

The FAA has a two-step process in applying for a spaceport license, the first of which is the pre-application information submittal being presented to the city council. The purpose of this initial submittal is to help the FAA understand, in general terms, what kinds of operations are being proposed, and to look at whether any additional environmental assessments might be needed. Getting a spaceport license does not authorize anyone to conduct any launches. Getting a spaceport license does open the door to opportunities for attracting high-paying space tech-related jobs in research and development to the City of Paso Robles.

The spaceport license application process typically takes about one year to complete. Authorizing city staff to submit pre-application information to the FAA will advance the discussion on the City of Paso Robles’ potential to participate in regional development plans, specifically in the area of the growing global commercial space transportation industry. During the preparation of the formal spaceport application, staff intends to continue to work with the Airport Commission to identify how spaceport operations could impact the facilities and users of the airport.

Click here to view the full meeting agenda.

The City of Paso Robles has returned to in-person meetings for city council, however this week they announced that meetings will have reduced capacity. Residents now have the option to attend the meeting in person or to participate remotely. To participate remotely, residents can listen to the meeting live on the radio at 1230AM or livestream the meeting at www.prcity.com/youtube, and call (805) 865-7276 to provide public comment via phone. The phone line will open just prior to the start of the closed session meeting and again prior to the start of the meeting.

Written public comments can be submitted via email to cityclerk@prcity.com prior to 12 noon on the day of the council meeting to be posted as an addendum to the agenda. If submitting written comments in advance of the meeting, please note the agenda item by number or name. If attending the meeting in person, please submit all speaker cards and correspondence for city council to the city clerk.

