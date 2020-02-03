Paso Robles News|Monday, February 3, 2020
Council to look at options for Jardine Road repairs 

Posted: 7:05 am, February 3, 2020 by News Staff

city of paso robles news

–At their Tuesday meeting, the Paso Robles City Council will look at different options regarding how to repair Jardine Road.

The city has received phone calls and emails from county residents over the last few years asking that the city repair Jardine Road. Staff has continued to respond to the calls and emails explaining that the full reconstruction would cost about $1.3 million, and that Jardine Road is not scheduled for significant improvements in the adopted 7-Year Street Repair Plan.

For more information and to see the different repair options, click here.

Meetings take place at the council chambers, located at 1000 Spring Street with open session starting at 6:30 p.m. Every meeting allows time for comments from the public.

Comments

