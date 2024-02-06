Council to review five-year development impact fee report

Meeting slated for Feb. 20

– The Paso Robles City Council is set to review the Five-Year Development Impact Fee Compliance Report for the period ending June 30, 2023, during their meeting on Feb. 20.

The meeting is scheduled for Feb. 20 at 6:30 p.m. in the city council chambers at 1000 Spring Street, Paso Robles.

The draft report is accessible to the public on the city’s website and can also be obtained upon request at city hall, located at 1000 Spring Street, in Paso Robles.

Residents interested in providing public comments during the meeting can livestream it at www.prcity.com/youtube. Additionally, phone-in comments can be made by dialing (805) 865-7276. The phone line will open just before the meeting starts and will remain accessible throughout the session to allow comments on each agenda item. Written comments can be submitted via email to cityclerk@prcity.com before 12 p.m. on the meeting day, specifying the agenda item by number or name.

City council meetings will be live-streamed and available for later viewing on YouTube at www.prcity.com/youtube. Any documents related to open session items distributed to the majority of the city council after agenda posting will be available for public inspection at the city clerk’s office during normal business hours, as well as on the city’s website at www.prcity.com/meetings.

For individuals requiring special assistance due to a disability, contact the city clerk’s office at (805) 237-3960 at least four working days before the meeting.

For inquiries about the report, please reach out to the City of Paso Robles Administrative Services Department at (805) 237-3999.

Share To Social Media