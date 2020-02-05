City Council votes to spend $160k on study for city hall, library, facilities expansion

–The Paso Robles City Council voted Tuesday night to spend “an amount not to exceed $160,670” on a study by RRM Design of San Luis Obispo to look into several separate building projects in the city. The projects include expanding the city hall-library building, and building a fire station and other city facilities on the newly acquired property on Union Road. About 25 people attended Tuesday night’s city council meeting, including several who spoke up for library expansion.

At the meeting, Paso Robles Librarian Angelica Fortin told the council the library is busy and needs more room. Councilman John Hamon raised questions about technology’s impact on a public library. He commented that he can now look things up on his phone without having to go to the library.

Ultimately, the council voted unanimously to hire RRM Design to study plans to expand the city hall library building and build a new fire station and other city facilities on property recently purchased by the city on Union Road.

