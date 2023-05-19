Counterfeit Kings playing at California Coast Beer Company

Music starts at 6 p.m.

– Local musical group, The Counterfeit Kings, will be playing at California Coast Beer Company tonight at 6 p.m.

The Counterfeit Kings are a Central Coast Band with members from around the county. They play modern rock covers from the 90s to today’s rock hits. The band members Ty Christensen, David Chock, Scott Robertson, and John Spalding are San Luis Obispo County locals. Their shows are full of songs people dance and sing along to.

For more information on The Counterfeit Kings, can visit the band’s Facebook and Instagram pages.

The California Coast Beer Company is located at 1346 Railroad St, in Paso Robles.

