Counting Crows returning to Vina Robles Amphitheatre

Tickets go on sale this Friday

–Fresh off the release of their first album in nearly seven years, Butter Miracle – Suite One, the Counting Crows have announced the dates for their highly anticipated return to the road with the Butter Miracle tour. The 32-date run will be making stops at major cities across the US including headlining Vina Robles Amphitheatre on Sept. 4. Seán Barna and Matt Sucich are set as support acts for this date. The Butter Miracle tour announcement comes days after the release of the newest album, a four-track, nineteen-minute suite available now worldwide.

A Counting Crows artist presale and VIP package sales for the tour begin Tuesday, June 8 at 10 a.m. local time and tickets go on sale to the general public starting Friday, June 11 at 10 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster.com. VIP packages include exclusive merchandise and access to a special soundcheck experience.

Earlier this year, frontman Adam Duritz teased both the album and tour via his popular online cooking show by making a recipe for buttered toast.

Counting Crows have enchanted listeners worldwide for more than two decades with their intensely soulful and intricate take on timeless rock & roll. Hitting the music scene in 1993 with their multi-platinum breakout album, August and Everything After, the band has gone on to release seven studio albums, selling more than 20 million records worldwide, and is revered as one of the world’s most pre-eminent live touring rock bands. In 2004, Counting Crows recorded the chart-topping “Accidently in Love” for the animated motion picture Shrek 2. The instant success of the track earned them an Academy Award nomination for “Best Original Song” at the 2005 Academy Awards, a Golden Globe nomination for “Best Original Song,” and a Grammy Award nomination for “Best Song Written for a Motion Picture, Television or Other Visual Media.” Over the last 30 years, the masterful songwriting from frontman Adam Duritz put the band at No.8 on Billboard Magazine’s 2021 “Greatest Of All Time: Adult Alternative 25th Anniversary Chart.”

For more information about this concert and to view a full lineup at Vina Robles, visit its website.

