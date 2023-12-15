Country Florist owner announces retirement

Business will be passed to longstanding employee

– After more than three decades of dedicated service, Kay McClain, the founder of Country Florist in Paso Robles, retired as of Thursday, Dec. 14. McClain established the floral shop in the Williams Brothers shopping center on the same date in 1985.

Upon her retirement, McClain will be passing the torch to her longstanding employee, Brooke Hasch. Having been an integral part of the floral business. Hasch is poised to uphold the store’s traditions and commitment to customer service, according to a press release from the store.

“I could not have done this throughout the years without all of the love and support of this incredible community,” said McClain, “It’s been wonderful to watch families grow from doing their weddings, to making their children’s prom corsages, and then being given the privilege to do their children’s weddings. My customers have become my true friends and family. The community has watched my children grow up in the store and become adults…”

Despite her retirement, McClain will continue to contribute part-time to the store, assuring customers that the establishment will maintain its commitment to exceptional customer service.

To commemorate Kay McClain’s career, friends and family are invited to a Christmas open house on Saturday, Dec. 16, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. The celebration will include a champagne toast at 2 p.m. to honor McClain and her contributions to the community.

