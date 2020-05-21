County adds pop-up COVID-19 testing starting June 1

–Cambria and then Los Osos will be the first two locations for new pop-up COVID-19 testing sites. San Luis Obispo County Public Health Officer Penny Borenstein announced the additional testing during Wednesday’s briefing.

Pop-up sites will be available in different locations in the county every few days. Appointments are required and the locations and online appointment process will be available on readyslo.org early next week.

Borenstein encouraged the community to continue to make appointments for testing at the Paso Robles and Grover Beach locations as well. The Paso Robles location is still not testing at its full capacity. Make appointments online at readyslo.org, or by calling: (888) 634-1123.

The Paso Robles testing location is at the Paso Robles Veteran’s Center, 240 Scott Street, Paso Robles.

The Grover Beach location is at the Ramona Garden Park Center, 993 Ramona Ave., Grover Beach

Both locations are open 7 a.m.-7 p.m. Mon-Fri.

No symptoms are necessary to be tested at either existing location or at the new pop-up locations.

