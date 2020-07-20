County and City of San Luis Obispo reinstate safe parking program

–The County of San Luis Obispo and the City of San Luis Obispo, in partnership with CAPSLO, are expanding the 40 Prado safe parking program beginning today, Monday, July 20.

The program provides homeless individuals seeking services leading to permanent housing with a safe place to park their vehicle and access to case management and essential services during the Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic.

“This program offers an added opportunity to work towards economic self-sufficiency while having a safe location to park,” said Wade Horton, County Administrative Officer. “We have a great relationship with CAPSLO and the city and are glad that together we could find a solution to help keep these individuals safe as we deal with the effects of COVID-19.”

In addition to housing case management, participants will have access to all 40 Prado services including meals, showers, laundry, kennels, access to on-site Community Health Centers (CHC) medical services, and on-site mental health therapy (provided by County Behavioral Health). CAPSLO is a low-barrier shelter. CAPSLO staff will monitor the site and will be available for urgent matters.

“People who are not fortunate enough to have a home need a safe harbor and access to services as we all face the ongoing challenges of COVID-19,” said Derek Johnson, City Manager. “By expanding safe parking with 40 Prado, we are able to provide more wraparound services for these individuals.”

The county first began offering general safe parking programs in March to provide homeless individuals and families with access to safe, clean spaces to park and sleep overnight. Those programs concluded at the end of June. The expanded program at CAPSLO will run through Dec. 31, 2020.

For updates on COVID-19 in SLO County, visit ReadySLO.org or call the recorded Public Health Information Line at (805) 788-2903. A staffed phone assistance center at (805) 543-2444 is available Monday – Friday, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. to assist with questions related to COVID-19.

