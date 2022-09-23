New SLO County animal services facility officially opens

Modern facility will create a healthier, more humane housing environment, better level of care

– County and city leaders came together Wednesday in a ribbon-cutting event to celebrate the completion of the new San Luis Obispo County Animal Services Facility in San Luis Obispo. Thirteen shepherd puppies were brought out to cuddle with leaders as Atascadero Mayor Heather Moreno cut the red ribbon.

The 20,000-square-foot facility, located at 865 Oklahoma Ave. in San Luis Obispo, will serve the people of SLO County through the care of lost and displaced animals. Living conditions are improved at the new site, in part, through updated medical care facilities, offering dog runs and outside play areas for both dogs and cats, and living areas for exotic animals.

After nearly two years of construction, this $20.4 million project is complete and is now housing its new inhabitants. This project is the first project by the county delivered using Design-Build, a contractual method where the designer and contractor work as one entity under one contract with the county from the start of projects though completion, resulting in a collaborative approach and outcome.

“As we complete the new animal services facility, it’s a very exciting time for Animal Services,” said SLO County Animal Services Manager Dr. Eric Anderson. “This modern facility will create a healthier and more humane housing environment and will also allow us to expand the level of care provided to lost, homeless, and unwanted animals. It’s truly something for which our entire community should be proud.”

Depending on the size of the animal, up to about 50 dogs and 80 cats can be housed on-site. A barn will be constructed adjacent to the new building in the near future to make it possible to bring in livestock, including horses, cattle, pigs, and small-hoof animals.

SLO County Animal Services takes care of more than 5,000 animal cases each year responding to calls for strays, animal aggression, and investigating animal abuse. The animal services facility’s primary emphasis is on animal care, welfare, and adoption.

Share To Social Media





Advertisement

Related