County animal services offers 4th of July pet safety tips

Animals frequently flee yards and homes after being frightened by fireworks

– Community members who own pets are being urged by the County of San Luis Obispo Animal Services Division to keep their pets and animals safe during the upcoming July 4 holiday.

“Although fireworks displays are an integral part of the holiday celebration for many people, they can be very distressing for our pets,” said Animal Services Manager Eric Anderson. “Loud cracks and booms may cause animals to attempt to escape or run from the noise. In fact, many of these animals wind up lost and disoriented, brought into shelters, or even hit by cars when they run into traffic.”

The county animal services shelter traditionally experiences a surge in intakes around Independence Day when animals frequently flee their yards and homes after being frightened by fireworks. Animal services is reminding pet owners that a few basic precautions will help keep their dog or cat safe at home and minimize the risk that it may wind up being brought into the shelter:

Don’t take your pets to fireworks displays. Even with their owner nearby, many animals will become agitated and stressed. They may injure themselves or others in attempts to escape.

Keep your pets in a safe, quiet indoor location. If they will be unattended, remember that they may become destructive when frightened. Remove any items which they might damage, or which could be dangerous if chewed on. Leave them with some familiar, favorite items such as a chew toy or blanket. Leaving the radio or television on at a normal volume may also be calming and provide them with a sense of companionship.

Consult your veterinarian. If you know your pet is significantly upset by loud noises, consult with your veterinarian to discuss ways to minimize their fear and anxiety. Some animals may benefit from the short-term use of mild sedatives.

Don’t leave your pets outside alone. Even in a fenced yard, dogs that wouldn’t normally try to escape can panic and flee. Tethered animals can easily become entangled and injure themselves.

Identification and microchipping. Make sure that your pets are wearing a collar with up-to-date identification tags in case they do get lost. Microchips are helpful for identifying animals brought into a shelter but won’t help neighbors or the public contact you directly if they find your pet.

If your pet is lost: Visit the animal services website to file a lost animal report; make regular visits to the shelter to look for your animal; check the animal services website daily; call the division’s lost pet hotline for a daily recording of animals brought to the shelter in the last 24 hours (781-4407); and follow the division’s Twitter feed @slolostpets for real-time updates of animals brought into the shelter or reported as found by members of the public.

