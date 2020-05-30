County announces COVID-19 testing in Atascadero and San Luis Obispo

–Beginning the second week in June, a new pop-up COVID-19 testing site will open in Atascadero. On Mon, June 6 testing will also be available at the San Luis Obispo Vets Hall at 801 Grande Ave.

Those who want to be tested at either location can register for appointments now at readyslo.org.

Appointments at the Atascadero site are from 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. The location and dates are to be announced.

Appointments at the San Luis Obispo Vets Hall are from 7 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Testing continues to be available at:

Mon- Fri from 7 a.m. – 7 p.m.at ongoing at Ramona Garden Park Center, 993 Ramona Ave., Grover Beach and Paso Robles Veterans Center, 240 Scott St. until June 5.

June 1-2 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. at the Cambria Veteran’s Memorial Building, 1000 Main St., Cambria

June 3-4, 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. at the Red Barn at the Los Osos Community Park, 2180 Palisades Ave., Los Osos

Online registration for appointments is the preferred method and those without Internet access call one of the following phone numbers:

For the Paso Robles, Grover Beach, and San Luis Obispo locations call (888) 634-1123

For appointments at the pop-up sites call (805) 781-5500

Testing is free. Anyone can be tested. No COVID-19 symptoms are needed.

The testing site at the Paso Robles Veteran’s Memorial Building is being moved to the San Luis Obispo location. In Friday’s briefing, County Public Health Officer, Penny Borenstein said that the decision to move the Paso Robles testing center to San Luis Obispo was based in the lower turnout for testing in Paso Robles. The city of San Luis Obispo had been requesting a testing site. The last day for COVID-19 testing in Paso Robles is Fri, June 5, from 7 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Dr. Borenstein reminds the community that the COVID-19 test is “looking for the virus in your system on that day.” Negative results mean you are negative only for that point in time.

