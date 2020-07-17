County announces COVID-19 testing in Paso Robles July 20-23

–New pop-up COVID-19 testing site will be open Monday through Thursday, July 20-23 at the Paso Robles City Library Study Center at 3600 Oak Street, Suite 101. The hours open are 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day.

County Public Health Department is asking residents to only get tested if they are at high risk for transmission or have a serious illness related to the disease. To make an appointment for the Paso Robles testing location, click here.

Additional testing sites in the county are located at:

Ramona Garden Park Center, 993 Ramona Ave., Grover Beach,

San Luis Obispo Vets Hall, 801 Grand Ave, San Luis Obispo

Testing at these locations is Monday through Friday, from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. To make an appointment to be tested at one of these locations click here.

If you have insurance, you will be asked to provide insurance information when you book your appointment. No co-pay will be required. If you don’t have insurance, the State of California will pay for your test. You can be tested again later if needed.

Share this post!

email

Related