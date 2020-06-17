County announces new COVD-19 testing locations in Oceano and Cambria

–New pop-up testing sites are opening next week in Oceano and Cambria from 9 a.m.- 5 p.m.

Mon-Tue, June 22-23 at the Oceano Community Center, 1425 19th St, Oceano

Wed-Thu, June 24-25 at Cambria Veterans Memorial Building 1000 Main St., Cambria

Testing is also available from 9 a.m.- 5 p.m at:

Nipomo High School, 525 N Thompson Ave, Nipomo Mon-Tue, June 15-16

Morro Bay Veterans Memorial Building, 209 Surf St, Morro Bay, Wed-Thu, June 17-18

Testing Mon-Fri, 7 a.m.- 7 p.m. is available at:

Ramona Garden Park Center, 993 Ramona Ave., Grover Beach,

San Luis Obispo Vets Hall, 801 Grand Ave, San Luis Obispo

Testing is free. If you have any symptoms (even a mild cough or sore throat) or think you may have been exposed, it’s a good idea to get tested.

The test takes about five minutes. No symptoms are necessary for getting tested. Testing is the only way to know for sure and early diagnosis helps get sick people connected to resources and care as soon as possible.

If you have insurance, you will be asked to provide insurance information when you book your appointment. No co-pay will be required. If you don’t have insurance, the State of California will pay for your test. You can be tested again later if needed. Click here for details and to book an appointment.

Follow the San Luis Obispo County Public Health Department on Facebook for announcements about new testing locations.

