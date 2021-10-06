County announces seven more COVID-19 deaths

Twenty-one residents are hospitalized due to COVID-19

– The County of San Luis Obispo Public Health Department today reported that seven community members— ranging in age from their 50s to 80s—have passed away due to COVID-19, bringing the number of SLO County residents who have died of COVID-19 to 331.

Twenty-one residents are hospitalized due to COVID-19, including three in the ICU.

“We share in the sorrow and grief with those who have lost a loved one to COVID-19 as this virus continues to take a painful and needless toll on our community, ” said County Health Officer Dr. Penny Borenstein. “The most simple and effective way to protect yourself, your family and your community is to get fully vaccinated, wear a mask indoors in public, and get tested if you feel sick.”

Since Friday, SLO County has added 141 new cases of COVID-19. This brings the number of new cases over the last week to 398 and the 14-day daily average to 60. SLO County had 2,400 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the month of September, down from 3,543 in August but dramatically higher than the 163 cases reported in June before the Delta variant took hold locally. The current daily average is similar to levels seen in Feb. 2021 and Dec. 2020.

“While our case counts seem to be moving slowly in the right direction, we are unfortunately seeing the terrible power of the Delta variant to spread quickly and cause severe illness and death, particularly among our many residents who are not yet fully vaccinated,” said Dr. Borenstein. “I commend everyone who is doing your part to help limit the spread of this virus, and encourage everyone in our community to protect yourself and your family with the vaccine.”

Of those eligible to receive the vaccine in San Luis Obispo County, 71.6-percent have received at least one dose, and 64.4-percent are fully vaccinated.

For updates on COVID-19 in SLO County, visit ReadySLO.org or call the recorded Public Health Information Line at (805) 788-2903. Phone assistance is available at (805) 781-5500 Monday – Friday, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

