County announces temporary changes to COVID-19 news briefing schedule

–Due to the upcoming holiday, the County of San Luis Obispo will not hold a COVID-19 news briefing on Wednesday, Dec. 23. The next news briefing will resume the following week on Wednesday, Dec. 30, 2020.

If an emergent need arises and a news briefing becomes necessary, the county will distribute a media advisory to media outlets with specific, timely information.

See the following schedule below for clarity:

SLO County COVID-19 briefing schedule

• Wednesday, Dec. 23 at 3:15 p.m. – Canceled

• Wednesday, Dec. 30 at 3:15 p.m. – Briefings will resume

Submit questions in advance: jic-pio@co.slo.ca.us

If unable to attend in person, send questions to email address above in advance. Questions must be received before noon on the day of the briefing.

For updates on COVID-19 in SLO County: Visit ReadySLO.org or call the recorded Public Health Information Line at (805) 788-2903. A staffed phone assistance center at (805) 543-2444 is available Monday – Friday, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. to assist with questions related to COVID-19.

