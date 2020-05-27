County announces two new COVID-19 testing sites, Paso Robles site to be relocated

-Two new pop-up COVID-19 coronavirus testing sites will be open in Cambria and Los Osos starting Monday, June 1, San Luis Obispo County announced on Wednesday. The testing locations are:

Mon – Tue, 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. at the Cambria Veteran’s Memorial Building, 1000 Main St., Cambria

Wed – Thu, 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. at the Red Barn at the Los Osos Community Park, 2180 Palisades Ave., Los Osos

Testing is continuing Mon – Fri from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.at:

Ramona Garden Park Center, 993 Ramona Ave., Grover Beach

Paso Robles Veterans Center, 240 Scott St. Paso Robles

The last day of testing at the Paso Robles Veterans Center is Fri, June 5. That testing facility will be moving to San Luis Obispo, at a location to be announced.

No symptoms are required to be tested. Appointments can be made at readyslo.org. Online appointments are encouraged or call 1-888-634-1123 Mon – Fri from 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. There may be a long wait when making an appointment on the phone.

Share this post!



Related