Paso Robles News|Thursday, May 28, 2020
You are here: Home » COVID-19 » County announces two new COVID-19 testing sites, Paso Robles site to be relocated
  • Follow Us!

County announces two new COVID-19 testing sites, Paso Robles site to be relocated 

Posted: 4:54 pm, May 27, 2020 by Reporter Jackie Iddings

covid 19 test-Two new pop-up COVID-19 coronavirus testing sites will be open in Cambria and Los Osos starting Monday, June 1, San Luis Obispo County announced on Wednesday. The testing locations are:

  • Mon – Tue, 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. at the Cambria Veteran’s Memorial Building, 1000 Main St., Cambria
  • Wed – Thu, 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. at the Red Barn at the Los Osos Community Park, 2180 Palisades Ave., Los Osos

Testing is continuing Mon – Fri from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.at:

  • Ramona Garden Park Center, 993 Ramona Ave., Grover Beach
  • Paso Robles Veterans Center, 240 Scott St. Paso Robles

The last day of testing at the Paso Robles Veterans Center is Fri, June 5. That testing facility will be moving to San Luis Obispo, at a location to be announced.

No symptoms are required to be tested. Appointments can be made at readyslo.org. Online appointments are encouraged or call 1-888-634-1123 Mon – Fri from 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. There may be a long wait when making an appointment on the phone.



Share this post!
Share on Facebook

Facebook

Tweet about this on Twitter

Twitter

Comments

Posted in:  COVID-19, Top Stories
About the author: Reporter Jackie Iddings

Jackie Iddings is a contributing reporter and photographer for the Paso Robles Daily News.