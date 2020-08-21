Paso Robles News|Friday, August 21, 2020
SLO County awards grants to local organizations to benefit region 

August 21, 2020

–On Tuesday, the County of San Luis Obispo Board of Supervisors awarded 74 organizations with $1.6 million in grant funding to benefit the community.

Every year, the county considers offering grant funding to various community-based organizations that support community health and well-being, as well as some ongoing projects and services.

On June 16, 2020, the County Board of Supervisors adopted an overall FY 2020-21 Governmental Budget of $658 million, which included a budget for grants to outside agencies of about $1.6 million of General Fund Support and Tobacco Tax Settlement dollars, which is available to local nonprofit organizations and public agencies through a competitive application process.

For the current fiscal year, 74 organizations from around the region applied for Community Based Organizations and Preventative Health funding and requested about $2.2 million and four applications were received for Other Agency Requests for a total of $120,000. Staff recommended $1.6 million in financial support, of which $19,703 remained for the board to allocate at its discretion.

On Tuesday, the board approved the allocation of additional financial support to the following nonprofit organizations:

  • $5,000 to the Children’s Resource Network of the Central Coast, which provides a free direct support of clothing and other supplies to the youth in the region (for a total of $17,500 in grant funding).
  • $10,000 to the North County Connection, which provides a free, confidential and treatment for addition and recovery (for a total of $30,000 in grant funding).

 

A complete list of grant awards can be found on the county’s website.



