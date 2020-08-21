SLO County awards grants to local organizations to benefit region

–On Tuesday, the County of San Luis Obispo Board of Supervisors awarded 74 organizations with $1.6 million in grant funding to benefit the community.

Every year, the county considers offering grant funding to various community-based organizations that support community health and well-being, as well as some ongoing projects and services.

On June 16, 2020, the County Board of Supervisors adopted an overall FY 2020-21 Governmental Budget of $658 million, which included a budget for grants to outside agencies of about $1.6 million of General Fund Support and Tobacco Tax Settlement dollars, which is available to local nonprofit organizations and public agencies through a competitive application process.

For the current fiscal year, 74 organizations from around the region applied for Community Based Organizations and Preventative Health funding and requested about $2.2 million and four applications were received for Other Agency Requests for a total of $120,000. Staff recommended $1.6 million in financial support, of which $19,703 remained for the board to allocate at its discretion.

On Tuesday, the board approved the allocation of additional financial support to the following nonprofit organizations:

$5,000 to the Children’s Resource Network of the Central Coast, which provides a free direct support of clothing and other supplies to the youth in the region (for a total of $17,500 in grant funding).

$10,000 to the North County Connection, which provides a free, confidential and treatment for addition and recovery (for a total of $30,000 in grant funding).

A complete list of grant awards can be found on the county’s website.

