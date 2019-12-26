County Building Code changes will take effect Jan. 1, 2020

–New San Luis Obispo County Building Code changes will take effect on Jan. 1, 2020. An informational workshop is being held as an opportunity for anyone interested in learning about the New Building Standards Code changes and how the new codes will affect permit processing and enforcement. The meeting is scheduled for Tuesday, Dec. 10, from 3-6 p.m. at the San Luis Obispo Vets Hall, located at 801 Grand Avenue in San Luis Obispo.

Topics that will be discussed:

Energy Code changes – Title 24

Title 19 Ordinance update

Other program requirements

Accessory dwelling units and tiny houses

Building Code changes

County staff will present on topics that will help get attendees ready to submit plans after Jan. 1 and will be available to answer questions.

Every three years, the State of California adopts new building codes (known collectively as the California Building Standards Code) to establish uniform standards for the construction and maintenance of buildings, electrical systems, plumbing systems, mechanical systems, and fire and life safety systems.

Beginning Jan. 1, 2020, the County of San Luis Obispo Department of Planning and Building is required by state law to enforce the 2019 Edition of California Building Standards Code (also known as Title 24 of the California Codes of Regulations). All architects, engineers, designers, developers, owners and contractors are expected to be familiar with the codes in effect at the time plans are submitted. County Planning and Building, as required by state law, cannot approve projects that do not comply with the codes in effect at the time of plan submittal.

For more information about state-mandated changes, please visit: https://www.dgs.ca.gov/BSC/Codes.

