County Commission of the Status of Women adds ‘girls’ to their name

The new name recognizes the importance of empowering girls from an early age to break the cycle of gender inequality

– On Aug. 10, the San Luis Obispo County Board of Supervisors recognized and accepted the name change of the SLO Commission on the Status of Women to SLO Commission on the Status of Women and Girls.

“We know that empowerment and growth begin with early childhood experiences, observations and feelings resulting from infancy and forward as we grow,” said Nancy Fisk, District 1 Commissioner. “If our Commission is to empower women and navigate centuries of male dominance in our country, we have to begin early to be successful. Research informs us that foundational learning, self-confidence, assertion, self-esteem, and self-value are learned and developed from infancy to age 18. These are essential building blocks which girls and women require to continue the quest for equality in our society.”

The SLO County Commission on the Status of Women and Girls is an official advisory group to the SLO County Board of Supervisors established in 1975. The mission of the commission is to work to improve the lives of women and girls in San Luis Obispo County by advocating for equal rights, and collaborating with agencies and programs that support the health, socioeconomic and professional well-being of women and girls in our community. The commission recognizes girls’ autonomy and decision-making in all aspects of their lives, the empowerment of and investment in girls, as well as their meaningful participation in all decisions that affect them. The commission provides a permanent, effective voice for women and girls across the county, and makes space for them to speak up and represent themselves to break the cycle of gender inequality, discrimination, violence and poverty.

In August, the commission is focusing on the issue of period poverty and stigma, with two scheduled events. On Aug. 18, the public is invited to join a zoom panel discussion with Assemblymember Cristina Garcia who introduced Menstrual Equity for All Act 2021, El Camino Homeless Organization President and CEO Wendy Lewis, and CAPSLO Teen Wellness Coordinator Emma Fay. The panelists, each representing different dimensions of the menstrual policy, advocacy and education, will address challenges in achieving period equity, and promote actionable solutions to this issue. This event is free and open to all. For login details and other viewing options, go to www.slowomen.org.

On Friday, Aug. 27, from 2 p.m.- 6 p.m., the public is invited to drop off unopened menstrual products – pads, tampons, menstrual cups, liners, or brand new period underwear – at the Arroyo Grande library, San Luis Obispo library, Atascadero library and Paso Robles City library. The commissioners and volunteers will be assisting with the pick up, collecting items directly from the drivers for a convenient sidewalk drop off. The menstrual products will be distributed to women’s shelters, homeless shelters, food banks, family resource centers, schools and other service providers in San Luis Obispo County. In 2018, the menstrual product drive organized by the commission produced a year’s worth of period products for the ECHO shelter, and was shared with other shelters throughout the county.

