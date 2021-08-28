County Community College District Governing Board meets Sept. 1

Open session starts at 4 p.m.

–The San Luis Obispo County Community College District Governing Board will be meeting at 3 p.m. on Sept. 1 with open session starting at 4 p.m. They will be meeting at the Associated Students Auditorium, room 5401, at the Cuesta San Luis Obispo Campus on Highway 1 in San Luis Obispo.

Members of the public are encouraged to participate in Board meetings via online (teleconferencing) through Zoom until further notice.

Join from PC, Mac, Linux, iOS or Android: https://cccconfer.zoom.us/j/8055463100

Or iPhone one-tap (US Toll): +16699006833,8055463100# or +13462487799,8055463100#

Or Telephone: +1 669 900 6833 (US Toll)

The SLOCCCD Governing Board uses BoardDocs, a paperless eGovernance management software, to publish agendas and facilitate its board meetings. The site may be accessed by clicking here.

Persons with disabilities needing special accommodations or alternative formats as required by Section 12132 of the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA), should contact the Cuesta College President’s Office, by telephone at (805) 546-3118, email at tfrederi@cuesta.edu. Interested persons are strongly encouraged to request accommodations not less than 48 hours in advance of the published meeting date.

