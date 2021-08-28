Paso Robles News|Saturday, August 28, 2021
You are here: Home » Community » County Community College District Governing Board meets Sept. 1
  • Follow Us!

County Community College District Governing Board meets Sept. 1 

Posted: 6:03 am, August 28, 2021 by News Staff

cuesta collegeOpen session starts at 4 p.m.

–The San Luis Obispo County Community College District  Governing Board will be meeting at 3 p.m. on Sept. 1 with open session starting at 4 p.m. They will be meeting at the Associated Students Auditorium, room 5401, at the Cuesta San Luis Obispo Campus on Highway 1 in San Luis Obispo.

Members of the public are encouraged to participate in Board meetings via online (teleconferencing) through Zoom until further notice.

Join from PC, Mac, Linux, iOS or Android: https://cccconfer.zoom.us/j/8055463100

Or iPhone one-tap (US Toll): +16699006833,8055463100# or +13462487799,8055463100#

Or Telephone: +1 669 900 6833 (US Toll)

The SLOCCCD Governing Board uses BoardDocs, a paperless eGovernance management software, to publish agendas and facilitate its board meetings. The site may be accessed by clicking here. 

Persons with disabilities needing special accommodations or alternative formats as required by Section 12132 of the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA), should contact the Cuesta College President’s Office, by telephone at (805) 546-3118, email at tfrederi@cuesta.edu. Interested persons are strongly encouraged to request accommodations not less than 48 hours in advance of the published meeting date.

Related: Cuesta board votes to require vaccination for students, employees, visitors

Advertisement
Share this post!
Share on Facebook
Facebook
Tweet about this on Twitter
Twitter
Email this to someone
email

Comments

Posted in:  Community
About the author: News Staff

The news staff of the Paso Robles Daily News wrote or edited this story from local contributors and press releases. The news staff can be reached at info@pasoroblesdailynews.com.