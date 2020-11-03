County could be moving closer towards ‘Orange’ tier

–San Luis Obispo County may be moving closer towards the “Orange” tier in the state’s reopening guidelines, according to recent data.

The total number of people who have locally tested positive for COVID-19 since March is now 4,342. The county reports 4,123 people have recovered from the virus. There are 178 people currently recovering at home.

The most recent death was announced Monday. The person was reportedly in their 90s and had underlying medical conditions, according to the county.

