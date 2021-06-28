County COVID-19 testing sites in Grover Beach and Morro Bay close

Testing remains available at county sites in San Luis Obispo and Paso Robles

–As COVID-19 transmission continues to decline in San Luis Obispo County, the County of San Luis Obispo has announced that it is consolidating its testing operations. The county will close its COVID-19 testing sites in Grover Beach and Morro Bay at 11 a.m. today and will move its Paso Robles testing site from the Paso Robles Event Center to Centennial Park beginning June 28.

The testing site at the Veterans Hall in San Luis Obispo will remain open in the same location. Health care providers and pharmacies across SLO County also continue to offer COVID-19 testing.

“As more people get vaccinated and our case count drops, the demand for testing has dropped as well,” said County Health Officer Dr. Penny Borenstein. “I’m glad COVID-19 transmission has slowed enough that we can consolidate our testing sites. However, COVID-19 is still spreading in SLO County. Please stay vigilant and get tested if you have symptoms.”

Testing remains key to preventing the spread of COVID-19. Anyone who has symptoms of COVID- 19 should get tested. In addition, those who are not fully vaccinated should get tested if they may have been exposed to the virus.

“The available vaccines are safe and effective,” said Dr. Borenstein. “Because the vaccines are so effective, those who are fully vaccinated generally do not need to quarantine or get tested if they have been exposed to COVID-19 and do not have any symptoms.”

To make a no-cost testing appointment at a county testing site or find other providers offering testing in SLO County, visit www.EmergencySLO.org/testing.

To schedule your no-cost first or second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, visit myturn.ca.gov or call (833) 422-4255. For questions about COVID-19 testing or vaccine, phone assistance is available weekdays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at (805) 781-5500. For more information, visit www.RecoverSLO.org/Vaccine or visit the Frequently Asked Questions page.

