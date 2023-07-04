County Democratic Party accepting applications for endorsements

County Board of Supervisors candidates should seek early endorsement starting now

– The Democratic Party of San Luis Obispo County began accepting applications for endorsement on July 1, for any candidates planning to run for San Luis Obispo County Supervisor in the primary election of March 5, 2024.

The County Board of Supervisors makes decisions that directly impact the local economy, environment, and quality of life. Three of the five supervisorial seats – for districts 1, 3, and 5 – will be up for election in the primary election of March 5, 2024. Registered Democrats who are interested in running for these seats are encouraged to seek the endorsement of the party.

The endorsement review process began on July 1, 2023. Candidates seeking endorsement must contact the party at endorsements@slocdp.org no later than July 10, 2023.

“A primary goal of the SLO County Democratic Party is good government,” said party chair Tom Fulks. “The March 2024 election will be our opportunity to cement the gains we made last year and ensure we continue moving in the right direction.” To that end, the party is expediting the candidate recruitment process.

“We’re starting an early endorsement process to provide candidate support earlier and to assure high voter turnout,” Fulks said. “Voting by mail for the March 5 primary begins around Feb. 5. That’ll be here before we know it. We encourage the community to get involved early, and we look forward to talking to all interested candidates.”

More information about the SLOCDP is available at www.slocdp.org. To participate in SLOCDP activities, help with voter registration drives, or to talk about issues and concerns email vote@slocdp.org.

