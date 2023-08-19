County Democrats to recognize local labor leaders at Labor Day barbecue

Barbecue to be held at Atascadero Lake Park on Sept. 4

– The SLO County Democratic Party (SLOCDP) has announced that it will recognize five standout labor leaders nominated by their union locals this coming Labor Day, Monday, Sept. 4.

Selected labor union nominees will be honored at the SLOCDP’s annual Labor Day barbecue, which is happening from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., at Atascadero Lake Park.

The Labor Day barbecue will feature great food, desserts, recognition of our hard-working friends in the labor movement, heartfelt speeches from our top political leaders, and a silent auction. This is a family-friendly event, with a playground and other activities for kids. Kids under 12 eat for free.

“We expect more than 200 like-minded Democrats from across SLO County to come together on this special day celebrating the historic achievements of the Labor Movement,” said SLOCDP Vice Chair Dona Hare Price. “Plus, we’ll have a chance to hang out together, socialize, and have some fun helping our elected leaders cool their heels in the dunk tank. Our elected Democrats are being great sports about it because they know getting a good soaking is all part of the fun at the Labor Day Barbecue.”

For tickets, go to https://slocdp.org/laborday/.

The SLOCDP’s “Labor Leadership Award” honors selected union members who have strengthened their union through leadership, organizing, and advocacy. ‘It’s just one of the ways we provide some special public recognition for their hard work!” said Price. Nominations of current union members are being accepted now. Contact SLOCDP Chair Tom Fulks, chair@slocdp.org, to submit a nomination or ask questions.

“The Democratic Party stands for the values and policies that will improve people’s lives and those of their neighbors, friends, and families.” Fulks added. “We invite everyone who shares those values to join us for some fun this Labor Day, Monday, Sept. 4, at Atascadero Lake Park. Come stand with us.”

For more information about the San Luis Obispo County Democratic Party, see its website at: https://slocdp.org/.

