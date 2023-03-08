County election division prepares for special school board election

– The San Luis Obispo County Elections Division has announced the locations and hours of operation for the April 18 Special Election of the Paso Robles Joint Unified School District Board of Trustees.

Official ballots for the special election will be mailed out beginning on Monday, March 20, 2023. Voters can return their voted vote by mail ballot, request a replacement ballot, obtain information regarding the special election, register and re-register to vote, and obtain or return signature cure letters at both office locations.

The two offices will be open during the following days and times:

Main Office: 1055 Monterey Street in San Luis Obispo. Open: Monday through Friday beginning Monday, April 3. Hours: 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.

North County: 6565 Capistrano Avenue, Atascadero. Open Monday through Friday beginning Monday, March 20. Hours: 8:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.

For more information, voters can contact the San Luis Obispo County Elections Division at (805) 781-5228.

