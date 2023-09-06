County emergency services launches new countywide evacuation zones

Residents encouraged to ‘know their zone’

– Residents of San Luis Obispo County are encouraged to “know your evacuation zone” as part of the launch of a countywide evacuation planning project. The new pre-determined evacuation zones will assist first responders in rapidly determining evacuation areas during an emergency and allow the public to easily identify if they are in an area under an evacuation warning, evacuation order, or other protective actions. The zones are intended for emergencies that require large-scale evacuations.

To save time during an emergency, it is important for residents to know your zone in advance. Go to ReadySLO.org/evaczone and enter an address in the evacuation zone tool. The tool will tell users their zone name. It is important to write down the zone name and post it in a location easily accessible in an emergency.

“Taking a minute to write down your evacuation zone could safe your life,” said Emergency Services Manager Scott Jalbert, “knowing your zone in advance will save you valuable time during an emergency if you are told to evacuate.”

If an evacuation warning or evacuation order is issued, emergency officials will utilize alert and notification methods such as wireless emergency alerts and Reverse 911 to notify residents which zones are affected. By knowing your evacuation zone in advance, you will be ready to respond as soon as your zone is identified.

This new initiative was made possible through a grant from the FireSafe Council and partnership between the County of San Luis Obispo and the San Luis Obispo County Fire Chiefs Association.

For more information, call the County Office of Emergency Services at (805) 781-5678 or visit ReadySLO.org.

