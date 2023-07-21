County ends Salinas River ‘live stream’

All inflow into the lake is now being released at the dam

– On Tuesday, the San Luis Obispo County Public Works Department confirmed a dry section of the Salinas River, immediately upstream of Graves Creek.

The Salinas River flows from the Salinas Reservoir Dam (Santa Margarita Lake). In accordance with the 1973 State Water Resources Control Board “Live Stream” ruling, Tuesday’s discovery of the dry section of the Salinas River ends the “live stream” discovered on Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2022, and Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023. All inflow into the lake is now being released at the dam.

The Salinas Reservoir serves as a primary water supply source for the City of San Luis Obispo. This year’s rain created a natural “live stream” water flow in the Salinas River, allowing water to be stored in the Salinas Reservoir. However, because the “live stream” no longer exists, the county will resume releasing water from the reservoir to the Salinas River, which is common practice under the 1973 ruling.

