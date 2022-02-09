Paso Robles News|Thursday, February 10, 2022
County has ‘weathered the worst’ of Omicron surge, says public health 

Posted: 6:55 am, February 9, 2022 by News Staff

what should an employer do if employee tests positive for covid-19 coronavirusCounty health department reports 12 more deaths from the disease

– San Luis Obispo County has weathered the worse of the Omicron-driven COVID-19 surge, and is now “moving in the right direction,” according to County Public Health Officer Dr. Penny Borenstein.

Public health this week also reported 12 more COVID-19-related deaths ranging in age from 30s to 90s.

The San Luis Obispo County Public Health Department shared the following on Tuesday to their Twitter feed:

Click here to view detailed county COVID-19 statistics.

For updates on COVID-19 in SLO County, visit slopublichealth.org/COVID19 or call the recorded Public Health Information Line at (805) 788-2903. Phone assistance is available at (805) 781-5500 Monday – Friday, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

