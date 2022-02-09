County has ‘weathered the worst’ of Omicron surge, says public health

County health department reports 12 more deaths from the disease

– San Luis Obispo County has weathered the worse of the Omicron-driven COVID-19 surge, and is now “moving in the right direction,” according to County Public Health Officer Dr. Penny Borenstein.

Public health this week also reported 12 more COVID-19-related deaths ranging in age from 30s to 90s.

The San Luis Obispo County Public Health Department shared the following on Tuesday to their Twitter feed:

“Today’s COVID-19 numbers show SLO County is moving in the right direction and has weathered the worst of this Omicron surge,” said Dr. Penny Borenstein. “I also want to recognize the toll this surge has taken on our community. My heart goes out to the families who are grieving.” — SLO Public Health (@SLOPublicHealth) February 8, 2022

#COVID19 cases in SLO County grew by 1,597 over the past week, indicating the pace of the current surge continues to slow. We also report the loss of 12 more residents who have died of #COVID19 over the past week, ranging in age from their 30s to 90s. https://t.co/G1a9V5JrxK. pic.twitter.com/ICOLmwBD3w — SLO Public Health (@SLOPublicHealth) February 8, 2022

Click here to view detailed county COVID-19 statistics.

For updates on COVID-19 in SLO County, visit slopublichealth.org/COVID19 or call the recorded Public Health Information Line at (805) 788-2903. Phone assistance is available at (805) 781-5500 Monday – Friday, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Share this post!

email

Advertisement

Related