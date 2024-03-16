County health agency launches ‘Fentanyl is Forever’ awareness campaign

Campaign features compelling family testimonies, educational materials, as well as prevention information

– The San Luis Obispo County Health Agency today launched a multi-media public awareness campaign called “Fentanyl is Forever” to raise awareness of the dangers of fentanyl and empower community members to access local resources for assistance.

“This campaign reflects the county’s unwavering commitment to tackling the crisis and its profound impact on individuals, families, and communities,” said San Luis Obispo County Supervisor Debbie Arnold. “The ‘Fentanyl is Forever’ campaign vividly illustrates the dangers and devastation of fentanyl and underscores how it can disrupt the lives of

families and friends.”

Funded through opioid settlement funds, the campaign features compelling family testimonies, educational materials, as well as prevention information. The campaign delivers a powerful message to draw attention to the lethal consequences of fentanyl use.

“The devastation of fentanyl is forever and even a minute amount of fentanyl contamination can be fatal,” said San Luis Obispo County Health Agency Director Nick Drews. “Prevention through education is the goal of this campaign and, with the widespread availability of fentanyl in our communities, it’s vitally important for people not to use illegal drugs that can be laced with this poison.”

San Luis Obispo County Behavioral Health Department Director Dr. Star Graber said her department is dedicated and committed to working with partner agencies throughout San Luis Obispo County to raise awareness of about the dangers of fentanyl.

“Our overarching campaign theme, ‘Fentanyl is Forever,’ carries a profound message that should resonate with our community members,” said Dr. Graber. “It acknowledges the harsh reality of fentanyl, and this is a significant step in our ongoing efforts to combat the fentanyl crisis by equipping our community members with the knowledge, tools, and resources they need to protect themselves and their loved ones.”

The campaign will utilize various media channels, including digital, broadcast, and social media videos, as well as materials in English and Spanish. Posters, flyers, and banner ads will be distributed throughout San Luis Obispo County, with active engagement on social media platforms.

The San Luis Obispo County Behavioral Health Department, in partnership with the SLO County Opioid Coalition, conducts regular outreach events to educate the community on fentanyl dangers, overdose prevention, and effective responses.

A link to some of the television public service announcements can be found here.

For more information on the programs and services the county health agency provides, visit www.slocounty.gov/health.

