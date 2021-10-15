County health department shares tips for a safe Halloween

Tips on how to celebrate Halloween and Día de los Muertos safely during the COVID-19 pandemic

– The County of San Luis Obispo Public Health Department encourages community members to celebrate Halloween and Día de los Muertos safely and responsibly this year to help slow the spread of COVID-19.

“We encourage our community members to enjoy safe celebrations while protecting each other from COVID-19, especially because younger children are not yet vaccinated,” said County Health Officer Dr. Penny Borenstein. “The best way to do that is to limit yourself to smaller gatherings with extra common-sense precautions like wearing a face covering, staying outdoors as much as possible, and staying home if you’re not feeling well.”

Health officials recommend the following measures to protect against COVID-19:

Get fully vaccinated if you are eligible

Wear a face covering (fully covering your nose and mouth) indoors and in crowded outdoor places. Masks are required while indoors in public settings.

Stay home if you have, or think you may have, symptoms of COVID-19. The same goes if you are simply not feeling well.

Practice good hygiene by washing your hands frequently (or using hand sanitizer if you are on the go), and not sharing costumes, props or masks.

Celebrate outdoors as much as possible, and limit indoor activities such as haunted houses or large indoor get-togethers.

For updates on COVID-19 in SLO County, visit ReadySLO.org or call the recorded Public Health Information Line at (805) 788-2903. Phone assistance is available at (805) 781-5500 Monday – Friday, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. For more information on COVID-19 vaccine, visit www.RecoverSLO.org/Vaccine.

Share this post!

email

Advertisement

Related