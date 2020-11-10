County working to contain COVID-19 outbreak at Atascadero State Hospital

14 patients and 9 staff test positive for COVID-19

–County of San Luis Obispo Public Health officials are working closely with the Atascadero State Hospital leadership team to manage a COVID-19 outbreak at the facility.

“Our focus is the health and safety of patients and staff as the State works to contain the outbreak,” said County Health Officer Dr. Penny Borenstein. “Throughout this pandemic, the State hospital has been doing everything it can to prevent the spread of COVID-19 at that facility. Our local public health team continues to support their efforts in every way we can.”

Overseen by the California Department of State Hospitals, the Atascadero State Hospital is following State protocols and successfully isolating and quarantining patients with symptoms or who have tested positive for COVID-19. The department is also tracking patient and staff cases.

Local public health officials have also been advising the hospital’s leadership on various health measures to take to slow the spread and prevent a larger outbreak. Additionally, the facility has a robust testing program for both staff and patients to identify those who are COVID-19 positive and to help prevent further spread.

“DSH appreciates its partnership with San Luis Obispo County Public Health as it continues to plan, prepare and respond at Atascadero State Hospital to the evolving COVID-19 pandemic,” said Stephanie Clendenin, director of the Department of State Hospitals.

As of yesterday, the county reported that 14 patients at the facility had tested positive for COVID-19. Additionally, 9 staff members have tested positive for COVID-19 in this recent outbreak. As of yesterday, 4,794 SLO County residents have tested positive for COVID-19, most of whom are recovered or recovering at home.

For updates on COVID-19 in SLO County, visit ReadySLO.org or call the recorded Public Health Information Line at (805) 788-2903. A staffed phone assistance center at (805) 543-2444 is available Monday – Friday, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. to assist with questions related to COVID-19.

Share this post!

email

Related