County health officials report 451 new COVID-19 cases this week 

—The County of San Luis Obispo Public Health Department today reported 451 new cases of COVID-19 over the last week and 32 residents in the hospital due to COVID-19, including six people in the intensive care unit (ICU).

“We continue to see too many of our neighbors suffering from severe illness, even requiring intensive care, as the Delta variant circulates widely in SLO County,” said County Health Officer Dr. Penny Borenstein. “If you have been waiting for the right moment to get your vaccine, now is the time to protect yourself and your family.”

Health officials also reported updated vaccine status metrics for cases, hospitalizations, and deaths in the SLO County. Updated data shows that, since June 15, 2021, residents who are not fully vaccinated have made up 77-percent of new COVID-19 cases, 84-percent of hospitalizations, and 78-percent of deaths. These numbers represent slightly smaller percentages than those reported in August, when those who were not fully vaccinated represented 77-percent of cases, 86-percent of hospitalizations and 79-percent of deaths.

“We continue to see that vaccines are providing powerful protection in a real-world, local environment,” said Dr. Borenstein. “Even with the more easily-spread Delta variant, the vaccines are highly effective at preventing the most severe outcomes of this disease.”

Vaccines are widely available at no cost at pharmacies, doctors’ offices, Public Health Department clinics, and mobile clinics countywide. More than 71.1-percent of eligible San Luis Obispo County residents have received at least one dose of vaccine, and 63.9-percent are fully vaccinated.

For updates on COVID-19 in SLO County, visit ReadySLO.org or call the recorded Public Health Information Line at (805) 788-2903. Phone assistance is available at (805) 781-5500 Monday – Friday, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

