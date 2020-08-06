COVID-19 Update: 77 cases added Thursday

–A record 77 new cases were added in San Luis Obispo on Thursday. 19 people are currently hospitalized with 6 in the ICU. 347 people are recovering at home.

As of today, 2,047 SLO County residents have tested positive for COVID-19, most of whom are recovered. The county updated the number of deaths from 16 to 15.

The county added a note that they have been alerted by the state that issues with the electronic system for lab records are causing a statewide delay in case reporting.

Atascadero State Hospital is reporting that at least four patients and a total of 21 staff members have tested positive, although it is unclear if that is the exact number of cases, as the patient tracker does not count patients if there are fewer than 11.

People at higher risk should stay home as much as possible and consider ways of getting food and prescriptions delivered through family, social, or commercial networks. All residents, regardless of risk factors, should take precautions to limit the spread of COVID-19.

For updates on COVID-19 in SLO County, visit ReadySLO.org or call the recorded Public Health Information Line at (805) 788-2903. A staffed phone assistance center at (805) 543-2444 is available Monday through Friday, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. to assist with questions related to COVID-19.

