County health urges residents to celebrate safely this Super Bowl Sunday

Safe celebrations are key to preventing local surge in COVID-19 cases, county says

–County Health Officer Dr. Penny Borenstein asks San Luis Obispo County community members to celebrate the Super Bowl safely this year to prevent a subsequent surge in COVID-19 cases and slow the spread of COVID-19 locally.

County officials urge residents to keep Super Bowl fun virtual this year and choose safer ways to celebrate, following recent recommendations issued by the CDC.

“Celebrating the Super Bowl is a beloved tradition for many and, this year, we ask you to focus on celebrating safely without risking our community’s health. We simply can’t afford a surge in cases like we’ve seen after other holidays,” said County Health Officer Dr. Penny Borenstein. “Fly your team’s flag, wear your game-day jersey, make your favorite nachos. But please avoid large gatherings and do your part to keep SLO County safe and healthy.”

COVID-19 infections in SLO County tend to surge two to three weeks following holidays and traditional celebrations, according to public health. This was the case after Halloween, Thanksgiving, Christmas, and New Year. Contact investigations show that family and friend gatherings continue to fuel the transmission of the virus both locally and nationwide.

Those who choose to gather are urged to do so responsibly “like a B.O.S.S.,” by keeping social gatherings Brief, Outside, Small and Symptom-free, and to take precautions during the gathering. It is important to stay six feet away from others, frequently wash your hands and sanitize, avoid shared food and beverages, and wear a face covering.

“Let’s keep the end in sight and do everything we can do to get there without jeopardizing our loved ones’ health and our community’s path to reopening,” said Dr. Borenstein.

For more information, visit www.ReadySLO.org or call the recorded Public Health Information Line at (805) 788-2903. A staffed phone assistance center at (805) 543-2444 is available Monday – Friday, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. to assist with questions related to COVID-19.

Follow all Paso Robles COVID-19 coronavirus news updates

Share this post!

email

Related