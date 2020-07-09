County Housing Element available for public review

–The 2020-2028 Housing Element Public Review Draft for the County of San Luis Obispo is available for review and input.

The public review draft is available on the County of San Luis Obispo website. Input will be accepted until Aug. 12, 2020.

As one of the required elements of the County’s General Plan, the Housing Element is updated every eight years and provides opportunities for the public to help shape San Luis Obispo County and better serve current and future residents. Input can be provided by email, mail or through a survey.

Click here to take the survey.

Comments and questions on the Public Review Draft or Housing Element Update process may be submitted to Cory Hanh, Project Manager: chanh@co.slo.ca.us

Mail:

Department of Planning and Building

Attn: Cory Hanh / Housing Element Update

976 Osos Street, Room 300

San Luis Obispo, CA 93408

