County housing summit returns this March

Event to include speakers, panel discussions

– The Housing Collaborative of the Central Coast is hosting the 2024 SLO County Housing Summit on Mar. 14 at Embassy Suites in San Luis Obispo. The summit, scheduled to take place from 12:30 p.m. to 6 p.m., aims to bring together regional leaders in housing policy and advocacy.

This year’s SLO County Housing Summit seeks to engage housing advocates, community and economic development leaders with policy creators and implementers. The focus will be on local successes, real-world challenges, and innovative solutions applicable to similar regions.

During the summit, speakers will address key topics, including a snapshot of the region’s housing inventory, potential buyers, and successes. Discussions will also cover the various levels of the housing ladder, support for individuals across income levels, real estate and financing options for developers and buyers, and case studies from successful communities with innovative approaches.

The event will delve into the hindrances to home creation and the unforeseen challenges of well-intentioned programs. Furthermore, the discussions will explore collaborative actions to achieve regional housing goals.

Guest speakers will provide insights into housing progress in neighboring regions, while panel discussions will give local leaders a platform to share progress within the county.

Tickets are $50 for individual, $500 for a table of eight.

For more information, call (805) 786-2777 or visit www.slochamber.org.

Share To Social Media