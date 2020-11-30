County increases free COVID-19 testing opportunities

—Community members will have more opportunities to get tested for COVID-19 for free in San Luis Obispo County starting this week.

The county is adding more hours to the free community testing site in Paso Robles starting tomorrow and an additional testing clinic with limited hours in Nipomo on Thursday.

“COVID-19 is spreading, and you have the power to stop it,” said Dr. Penny Borenstein, County Health Officer. “Schedule a safe and confidential test at a free testing clinic. Get tested to slow the spread, help schools reopen, and lift more State restrictions.”

There were 68 new cases added in the county on Saturday, 46 on Sunday, and 68 on Monday. Active cases hit an all-time high on Saturday at 1032. As of Monday afternoon, there were 882 active cases in the county. To view detailed statistics, click here.

The county remains in the state’s most restrictive, ‘Purple Tier.’

To learn more about the restrictions and how they apply to San Luis Obispo County, click here.

Health officials encourage anyone who has symptoms or thinks they may have been exposed to COVID-19 to get tested. Anyone who does not have symptoms or has not been recently exposed is asked to take an at-home test if they would like to get tested.

For those who have health insurance, information will be collected when registering for an appointment at any of the county’s free testing clinics and no co-pay is required. There is no charge for those without medical insurance. The County of San Luis Obispo and State of California are both contracting with OptumServe to provide this service to the community.

Grover Beach

Ramona Garden Park Center Monday – Friday

7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Morro Bay

Veterans Memorial Building

Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday (ongoing) 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Nipomo

Nipomo Senior Center Monday, Thursday, Saturdays 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Paso Robles

Paso Robles Event Center – Frontier Pavilion Tuesday – Saturday (ongoing)

7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

San Luis Obispo

SLO Vets Hall

Monday – Friday (ongoing) 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Make an appointment at www.EmergencySLO.org/testing.

