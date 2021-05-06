County invites applications to host mobile COVID-19 vaccine clinics

Local organizations may apply online to host on-site COVID-19 vaccination clinics

–The County of San Luis Obispo is now accepting applications for mobile COVID-19 vaccine clinics. Organizations, businesses, and other groups are invited to apply to bring on-site vaccination for up to 200 people.

“I’m thrilled that we are now able to bring the vaccine to community groups, worksites, neighborhoods, and businesses across SLO County,” said County Health Officer Dr. Penny Borenstein. “With these mobile clinics, we are better able to reach those who face barriers to getting to a large-scale clinic or pharmacy. It’s an important part of ensuring our community as a whole is protected and ready to move forward.”

SLO County organizations⎯including neighborhood groups, faith-based organizations, businesses, housing sites, and others⎯can apply to host a mobile vaccine clinic. Hosts are asked to identify and help schedule individuals who would like to receive the vaccine. Hosts will also provide space for the vaccinations to take place, including an area with chairs (and shade if necessary) where residents can sit for a 15-minute observation period after getting the vaccine. Before the clinic, public health educators are available to provide information and answer questions about the vaccine, virtually or on-site.

There is no cost to the host organization or those who receive the vaccine. Health insurance and proof of citizenship are not required; the only required documentation is proof of age.

“Safe, effective vaccines are key to putting this pandemic behind us,” said Dr. Borenstein. “I encourage anyone who is interested in hosting a mobile clinic to apply today.”

As part of the County’s Health Equity Initiative, applications will be prioritized for regions and communities that have been disproportionately affected by COVID-19.

For more information and to apply, visit www.RecoverSLO.org/MobileVaccine. The SLO County Phone Assistance Center at (805) 543-2444 remains open weekdays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

