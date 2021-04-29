County invites community to focus on mental wellness and recovery

May is National Mental Health Awareness Month

–The County of San Luis Obispo Behavioral Health Department is celebrating May Mental Health Awareness Month by hosting a series of community-wide events that promote self-care, resiliency, and recovery. May Mental Health Awareness Month has historically helped reduce stigma, build wellness, break down barriers to treatment, and has strengthened our local community.

One out of every five Americans will experience a mental health challenge in their lifetime. Taking care of one’s mental health has never been more important than after a year-long battle with COVID-19 that has left Americans with increased rates of isolation, anxiety, and depression. Maintaining good mental health and reaching out for help are two things the county wishes to make easier this month through a series of community events.

“There is so much conversation happening,” said Behavioral Health Director Anne Robin. “Our community members have been extremely resilient this last year. Throughout the pandemic, they have focused on remaining physically healthy, and many are now turning their attention on how to stay mentally healthy as well. It’s inspiring to see so many open conversations about mental health and recovery.”

The Behavioral Health Department is partnering with several organizations in May to promote mental wellness. The second annual ‘Mental Health Resource Drive-Thru will take place May 21, 2021, at Transitions-Mental Health Association from 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. The drive-thru will provide residents with mental health care packages and information on how to receive mental health support. The department will also provide mental health care packages at select SLO Food Bank Distribution sites in May. Behavioral Health is also collaborating with San Luis Obispo County Office of Education to host a virtual ‘Investing in Youth Mental Health Town Hall’ on May 13, 2021. Youth who attend will learn about mental health resources available to them. A mental health poetry contest is now open and winners will present their submissions live at the Town Hall. SLO County youth are encouraged to submit poetry entries as well as Town Hall panel questions online before the event. Community members and mental health advocates can show their support for Mental Health Awareness Month by visiting www.slocounty.ca.gov/MayMH and/or by following Behavioral Health on Facebook and Instagram. The website includes information about all the May Mental Health events as well as offers downloadable resources and activities meant to inspire the community to take care of their mental health.

