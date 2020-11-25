County is not closing outdoor dining at this time

–The county is not limiting outdoor dining or limiting lodging at local hotels or motels at this time, according to Lead Public Information Officer at the Emergency Operations Center Whitney .

“I wanted to let you know that we are hearing of a rumor falsely claiming the county is considering closing outdoor dining or limiting lodging at hotels, motels, etc. There is no truth to this rumor” said Szentesi in an email. “We are not considering taking those steps at this time.”

The county added another 72 positive cases on Tuesday. The county remains in the state’s most restrictive, ‘Purple Tier.’

Californians must now wear face coverings when they are outside of the home unless an exemption applies. The California Department of Public Health has issued revised mask guidance. Click here to view the guidance and exemptions.

State and county authorities urge all residents to take protective actions to limit the spread of COVID-19: wear a face-covering in public, maintain six feet of distance from others outside your household, stay in SLO County, avoid traveling outside of the county, and wash your hands frequently.

For updates on COVID-19 in SLO County, visit ReadySLO.org or call the recorded Public Health Information Line at (805) 788-2903. A staffed phone assistance center at (805) 543-2444 is available Monday through Friday, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. to assist with COVID-19 questions.

