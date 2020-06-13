County issues guidance for 12 business sectors

–San Luis Obispo County Public Health Officer Dr. Penny Borenstein announced Friday that county guidelines for opening and self-certifying businesses in 12 sectors are now available on the Reopening and Self Certification Process page. Those business sectors are::

Childcare Day camps Casinos Entertainment production’ Professional sports without audiences Campgrounds, RVs and outdoor recreation – Borenstein advised business owners to review outdoor recreation carefully because of the number of activities covered such as fishing, canoeing, paddleboarding, bike rentals and more that fall in the outdoor recreation category Hotels, lodging, and short term rentals have some additional guidance Cardrooms, satellite wagering facilities and race tracks (with no audiences) Family entertainment centers and movie theaters Restaurant guidance has been updated to include bars and wineries Museums, galleries, zoos, and aquariums Fitness facilities

Business owners are advised to read the guidelines, review individual business practices, put the best practice guidance into operation, and complete a self-certification and make that certification available to employees, customers and inspection officials.

The county has also issued additional measures for the additional category Public Swimming Pools allowing swimming lessons for up to four participants, outdoor aquatic fitness classes. Water sports activities such as swim team practices are still not allowed by the state.

The county has also issued recommendations for fitness facilities including special hours for vulnerable populations and asking fitness facilities to not offer indoor group classes such as aerobics, spin classes, and other movement classes. However, those classes can be offered outdoors with appropriate 6-12 ft distancing.

