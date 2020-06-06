County lifts occupancy restrictions and hospital visitation, issues new order restricting skilled nursing facility visits

–On Friday, San Luis Obispo County lifted orders limiting occupancy rates for short-term lodging facilities and restricting visitors and non-essential personnel from hospitals and certain types of residential care facilities.

A new Public Health Officer Order was issued that continues visitation restrictions at skilled nursing facilities.

“COVID-19 is also known to be especially dangerous at skilled nursing facilities, causing high rates of serious illness and fatalities,” said County Health Officer Dr. Penny Borenstein. “For this reason, we continue to restrict visitors to skilled nursing facilities.”

The short-term lodging order was intended to reduce the risk of transmission from out-of-area travelers and the original visitation order was put in place to protect medically vulnerable individuals, according to the county. Now that the state has issued guidance and best practices for both hotels and for hospitals and residential facilities, the county is lifting the related local orders.

“We continue to emphasize that now is not the time for leisure travel and to remind potential visitors that the statewide order restricting non-essential travel remains in effect,” Dr. Borenstein said. “The greatest public health vulnerability in our county is the spread of COVID-19 from other areas experiencing high rates of infection. We ask everyone in SLO County and in our neighboring counties to respect the statewide order.”

Share this post!

email

Related