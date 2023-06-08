County names new behavioral health director

Graber has been serving the County of San Luis Obispo for 35 years

– The County of San Luis Obispo Board of Supervisors today approved the appointment of Star Graber, Ph.D., Licensed Marriage and Family Therapist (LMFT), as the new Behavioral Health Department administrator, effective this August. Graber has served the County of San Luis Obispo for 35 years and currently serves as the department’s drug and alcohol services division manager.

Throughout her time as Division Manager, Graber has procured millions of dollars in behavioral health grant funding to support innovative substance use treatment and awareness programs in SLO County. She is responsible for developing and implementing the department’s Drug Medi-Cal Organized Delivery System, the Medication Assisted Treatment Program, and the Adult and Family Drug Treatment Court programs. Graber also serves as an addiction studies instructor at Cuesta College.

“Dr. Graber is well respected at the county, state, and federal levels,” said Health Agency Director Nick Drews. “We are fortunate to have her take on this new role. Star’s wisdom, expertise, and dedication will continue to serve the Behavioral Health Department and community well.”

Prior to becoming a division manager, Graber served as a drug and alcohol services program supervisor overseeing prevention programs within the community and schools. She also spent several years as a drug and alcohol services program coordinator, overseeing what is known today as the department’s Driving Under the Influence program. At the start of her career with SLO Behavioral Health Department, Graber served as a drug and alcohol specialist conducting treatment, classes, and training with clients and families affected by substance use disorders.

Graber earned her bachelor’s in psychology from the University of Oregon and also holds both a master’s of counseling from Cal Poly and a Ph.D. in psychology from California Coast University.

Graber’s appointment will take place in August when current Behavioral Health Department Director Anne Robin retires.

Share To Social Media